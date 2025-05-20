Spartan Legend Green Sends Message About the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have become a focal point for Michigan State Spartan fans ever since MSU legend Draymond Green was drafted into the NBA. In that span, the Warriors have won four championships, which have significantly involved the help of Green.
However, this past season, it wasn't to be. At the end of a valiant fight in the NBA playoffs, the Warriors were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors were fighting against the odds, with their star player, Stephen Curry, out for the latter half of the season.
While one player doesn't dictate whether a team wins or loses, the impact of Curry on the bench was seen. Now that the Warriors and the former Spartan are in the offseason much sooner than they would have anticipated, it's time to start thinking about how they can get back to the playoffs next season.
Green believes this Golden State team may not need to add another star to the roster; more so, they need to stay healthy. With Father Time ticking away for several players on this roster, their championship window is closer to closing than it is staying open.
On a recent episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the MSU legend discussed his thoughts on the playoff window surrounding the franchise he has called home since 2012.
"Going into every year, I think every team says, 'We want to compete for a championship' and you know when that s--- is real and when it's not," Green said. " ... I personally believe that we will be right there next year, giving ourselves a shot at it just like we were giving ourselves a shot at it this year.
"And I think we will retool, make the roster make even more sense. ... Being able to go through a full season, and obviously you need to stay healthy and all of those things, we can put ourself in a better position to be successful. That will be big for us, but the goals will be the goals, which is coming out and competing and trying to win a championship. I do believe we are capable of that. I stand on that 100%."
The offseason allows everyone to recoup their minds and their bodies. Given the championship pedigree that the Warriors strive for, fans should fully expect to see them compete again next season while that window is still cracked open.
