Warriors Have Made Interest in Potential LeBron James Trade Clear to Lakers

Golden State remains interested in the potential of pairing James with Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors remain interested in pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors remain interested in pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry.
The Golden State Warriors remain interested in the idea of pairing LeBron James with longtime star Stephen Curry, according to a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer's report on Friday comes amid reporting of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's unwillingness to take Golden State's current two-year offer. The thinking for Kuminga, according to Fischer, is that he is concerned that the Warriors will trade him ahead of next February's trade deadline. Perhaps, in a package to try to acquire James.

There have been plenty of rumblings this offseason about James and his level of happiness in Los Angeles, and whether or not he would be interested in a move elsewhere this late in his career. Fischer reports that the Warriors have contacted the Lakers "on multiple occasions" over the past 18 months.

It certainly would be intriguing to see two of the game's most transcendent stars of this era team up together before the end of their careers. While still unlikely, it doesn't seem like it's totally off the table.

