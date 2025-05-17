MSU Legend Sounds Off on GSW Potentially Adding New Star
Former Michigan State Spartan turned Golden State Warrior forward Draymond Green has always told reporters how he feels about certain situations. Following the Warriors' NBA playoffs exit, fans have begun to speculate what the next best direction is for their franchise to go.
The Warriors fought and clawed back in the standings to enter the playoffs, but sadly, after star Steph Curry went down with an injury, the Warriors seemed unable to get the job done without him. Now, with Curry continuing to age, the Warriors could be on the lookout to grab another star for the aging future Hall of Famer.
That being said, it would be difficult to go out and get another star to pencil in while Curry is still on the roster. Even with the MSU product continuing to age, the Warriors will have to search for answers to the questions that aren't being addressed.
Green doesn't think adding another star is one of them, though.
“As far as stars go, you ultimately hope that what you have is enough because it’s hard to get stars,” he said in his end-of-the-season interview. “Even if they’re available, it’s just hard to pull off and not give up something you don’t want to give up. Or, auctioning off the future of your organization. It’s tough to get [a star].
“You see that happen around the league often. And more often than not, they usually don’t work. I think it has not worked way more often than actually has worked. So, you have to be conscious of that. You can’t just go after a name because of the name. We know what winning looks like and how the pieces of the puzzle fit together. And so, we’ll operate in that manner.
“ ... I don’t foresee us auctioning off everything for someone. I could be wrong. But, it’s just how this organization has operated.”
There are young stars that the Warriors could go out and explore, but it would come with a pretty penny. However, after seeing the Los Angeles Lakers' massive trade with the Dallas Mavericks, sending Luka Doncic to L.A. and Anthony Davis to Dallas, perhaps anything is possible in the NBA nowadays.
Follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.