Social Media Sounds Off on MSU Legend Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors were able to move into the next round of the NBA playoffs after almost blowing a 3-1 lead. In Game 7 of the series, the Warriors reclaimed their dominance, knocking out the higher-seeded Houston Rockets on the path to the next round.
The series was quite entertaining, especially when it came to former Michigan State Spartan Draymond Green. As we know, Green has a track record of getting into trouble with the referees, and Sunday night's game was no different.
Green was fouled by Fred VanVleet, but as he was fouled, Green retaliated by hitting him in the face when the ball got loose. While the play did result in a foul call, the Rockets were asking for more, as they believe the MSU legend did so on purpose and just got caught.
What the camera shots showed, as well as fans on social media, the move doesn't look to be so accidental. This wasn't Green's first occurrence this series, as one of the fouls was upgraded to a Flagrant 1. Below are several fans calling out the former Spartan.
Skip Bayless chimed in as well, writing: "Draymond Green: dirtiest player ever ... though he bizarrely remains beloved, a wildly popular media star, an advertising dynamo."
Social media continued to spiral.
Rich Eisen also chimed in on the issues on Monday on his show. Below is what he had to say about the situation.
"His limbs frequently lose control," Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show. "He loses control all of a sudden, huh? Where contact is made, and then there's a follow-through. Whether it's to somebody's nuts or last night it was to VanVleet's face."
Eisen did try to put some optimism on the situation as well, claiming that if the former Spartan could just control himself better, he plays as one of the best.
"When Draymond reins it in and he doesn't do that, he's a Hall of Famer, like right now," Eisen said.
The Warriors will now take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Round 2 of the NBA playoffs, as tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
