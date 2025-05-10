Former Spartan Green Issues Frustrated Comments After Playoff Loss
Michigan State legend Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors suffered a disappointing Game 2 loss in the second round of the NBA playoffs. A 24-point loss coupled with a poor performance led to Green's frustrated comments following the game.
Green finished the contest with just 9 points, four rebounds, five assists and a technical foul that he was asked about postgame. His comments reflected his frustrations, pointing to the misrepresentation the media provides of him as a player and person.
"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated, Black man with a great family, and I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do," Green said. "The agenda to keep try and make me look like an angry Black man is crazy, I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous."
Following Green's comments, retired NBA player Udonis Haslem, currently working as an ESPN analyst alongside the great Vince Carter, sided with Green and understood his frustrations after a tough loss that was absent of Warriors star Steph Curry.
"I agree with him," Haslem said. "He is a very successful, educated, Black man, and he's a hell of a basketball player, but emotions are high right now. They lost the game, he probably didn't play the way he would like to, he got a technical foul that he didn't think he deserved, so he's a little frustrated right now.
"I'm gonna give him that, I've been in that position before, so I understand his frustration, but what I will say is we're not going to judge Draymond Green, the person, because Draymond the person is a very educated Black man who is successful and takes care of his family. So, we're not going to judge him as a person, but in that situation, he's frustrated with how the game went.
"High intensity, playoff situation, he's been here before, who knows how many more opportunities him and Steph [Curry] are going to get at this."
Green now has five technical fouls in these playoffs, making him two shy of a possible suspension. If he reaches seven, he will be suspended for the following game. His composure was lost after the game, and he will need to readjust before Game 3 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.