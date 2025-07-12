MSU Legend Draymond Green Defends Suns' Mateen Cleaves Hire
Earlier this week, Michigan State alum and college basketball national champion Mat Ishbia hired his former Spartan teammate, Mateen Cleaves, to serve as a player development coach for the Phoenix Suns.
For a lot of Phoenix fans, who are already quite irritated with Ishbia and where the club is right now, it has to feel comical at this point, as the fan base has been complaining for months about Ishbia and his reliance on fellow Spartans.
But if there's any hiring Ishbia has made that should be a good fit, it's that of Cleaves, whom Ishbia knows as well as anyone from their time together as teammates and in the workforce, as Cleaves worked at Ishbia's company, United Wholesale Mortgage.
A fellow Michigan State legend showed his support for the hire, as Draymond Green posted the following message on his Instagram story:
"Because it makes the most sense! Watch!"
It would seem Green is familiar with all the criticism toward Ishbia for his Spartan hires. The billionaire Suns owner filled two important roles this offseason with former Michigan State staffers -- Jordan Ott as the Suns' head coach and Brian Gregory as their general manager.
Green had shown his support for the Ott hire as well.
"(Ott) actually trained me for the NBA Draft," Green had said on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."
" ... Man, to watch somebody come from a video coordinator at Michigan State, G.A., to becoming a head coach in the NBA, so special. So, I'm happy as hell for Jordan Ott, Mat Ishbia, Brian Gregory, all Spartans. Paul Rivers, Spartan. Happy as hell for them.
"So, congratulations, Jordan. Shout out to Jordan. I think Phoenix got a great one."
Ott has experience coaching in the NBA but is entering his first season in a head coaching role. He defended his own hiring at his introductory press conference.
"So, I'll say it like this," Ott said. "I've earned the right to be here. I've spent 20 years of working as hard as I possibly can to be here in this spot. I've been around great people, great coaches, great players to allow me to grow, put me in tough spots to see if I can get better.
"So, I know I've earned this opportunity. I'm going to work as hard as I can from here on out to prove that I am here for the right reasons and I've earned this opportunity, so that excites me. That excites me going forward."
