Spartans Legend Shares Emotional Exchange With Stephen Curry
It feels like just yesterday that Draymond Green established himself as a genuine NBA star with the Golden State Warriors, helping lead them to their first of four championships in eight seasons during the 2014-15 campaign.
But now, in February 2025, Green is 34 years old. He turns 35 in a few weeks. The light is still on, but it's dimming. Just like the Warriors as a team.
The former Michigan State star is currently in his 13th NBA season, and while he has experienced a load of success, he wants more.
The NBA trade deadline may have rejuvenated that desire in him, as Golden State acquired Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster trade with the Miami Heat.
Butler certainly makes the Warriors considerably better, and now, they can start dreaming of an actual playoff run again.
During a recent episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." Green shared that belief and also mentioned an emotional discussion he had with teammate Stephen Curry regarding the chances of Golden State actually gunning for another championship.
"Steph, he looked like he got belief after the trade," Green said. "He looked at me, and he said, 'Man, it's crazy because it just dawned on me that this is it, this is the last run.' And I said, 'Let's do it.' It was an emotional moment."
Since acquiring Butler at the Feb. 6 deadline, the Warriors have gone 3-1, with all three of their wins coming on the road.
Golden State is definitely a superior team with Butler on the roster, but the question is whether or not there is enough juice left in the tank for the Dubs to make an actual deep run in the spring.
Remember: Green, Curry and Butler are all in their 30s. Green and Curry know this, which is why their conversation was so visceral.
Green himself has a career after basketball. There is no question he will be in broadcasting. The Spartans legend has never been afraid to reveal his thoughts on almost any subject, and he will be able to do that much more frequently as a regular member of the media.
But right now? He has larger goals. Whether or not he and the Warriors can actually achieve them remains to be seen.
