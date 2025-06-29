Draymond Green Silences Haters Regarding Richardson, Izzo
One thing about the Michigan State basketball program is that Spartans protect Spartans, and that is exactly what happened this past week with four-time NBA champion and Michigan State legend Draymond Green answering the bell for newly drafted freshman Jase Richardson.
Richardson had come under fire over the past several weeks regarding his size and ability to perform at the NBA
"Funny ... I've heard people say Rich (Richardson) a--, (Tom) Izzo wanted to hold their kid back," Green wrote on his Instagram story. "Or guys try to blame Iz for their personal failures..."
The comments were centered around recent news that Izzo ushered the young star to enter the draft. Green was alluding to the criticism about Richardson and his former coach. Some have said Richardson wasn't yet ready for the NBA, and then, there's also the notion that Izzo holds his players back.
Regarding Richardson, Green's comments could have partially sprouted from the comments of an anonymous college basketball coach, regarding Richardson's inability to play at the next level. With every talented player comes a few doubters, and Green helped put those to rest.
The Golden State Warrior star was not the only one to back up Richardson.
According to Orlando Magic writer Dan Savage, Izzo sent Magic president Jeff Weltman a message saying, "Richardson is a great player, a better teammate and person. He has a quality that many don't have anymore, a high basketball IQ. And winning is very important to him."
What better pair of Spartans to have on your side, fighting tooth and nail to defend a great player in Richardson. Perhaps we will be able to witness a matchup between the two former Spartans sometime next season, as Green enters his 14th NBA season with Golden State.
With a strong Spartan community within the NBA, Richardson is going to have a surplus of mentors to help him through the opening months of his professional career. Whether that be his father, Green, Miles Bridges, Max Christie, Gary Harris or other alums around the league, Richardson will have some great support he can look to.
Stay up to date with everything Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.