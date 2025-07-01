EA Sports Bringing Back CBB Video Game
November 2009 was the last time an NCAA College Basketball game was released by EA Sports, but exciting news has recently been revealed that a new version of the beloved video game will be available to play in a few short years.
On Monday, EA Sports teased on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it will be bringing back its college basketball game, the first since NCAA Basketball 10, when Oklahoma Sooner Blake Griffin was on the cover. To put that in perspective, Griffin played 13 seasons in the NBA and has already been retired for a full year.
According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, the game is scheduled to be released in 2028, and according to Front Office Sports, it will have both men's and women's teams.
The Spartans were one of the best men's teams in the most recent game and could very well be highly rated once again when the next edition comes out. Assuming Michigan State will be featured, you will be able to play as either the Spartan men's or women's teams.
Following the blockbuster release of College Football 25 in July of 2024, the masses have been begging for a revival of the basketball version from EA. For many, it is a long time coming for a new college basketball game, and it will be a lot of fun to witness the madness, no pun intended.
The last time Michigan State was featured in the game, Spartan great Kalin Lucas was one of the best players in the game as the Spartans were the No. 2-ranked team in the game. They also still had the old green Spartan court with the half-basketball just above the free-throw line.
Brown reported that the game will not be named the same this time around.
Despite it being a few years until the game releases, the buzz is in the air, and we are now aware that EA is in the works to bring us another thrilling sports game. If you remember back to the mechanics, graphics and amenities for the 2010 game, this updated version will be leaps and bounds better.
