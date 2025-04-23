Who’s the Greatest NBA Player to Come Out of Michigan State?
When it comes to talented prospects who make the journey from college basketball to the NBA, few schools can compete with the Michigan State Spartans.
Two names stand out from the crowd of NBA players to have donned the green and white: Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Draymond Green. Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. posed the question to Spartan Nation: "What Spartan is the best professional basketball player of all time?
For the majority of people, there is no debate needed. The conversation ends with Johnson. He was a generational talent who led the Spartans to a national championship 1979, where they famously defeated Larry Bird and Indiana State.
The following year, Johnson was the NBA Finals MVP as a rookie. He went on to have a legendary NBA career, ultimately winning a total of five NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers and three MVP awards, while being selected to 12 All-Star games.
Johnson redefined what it meant to play point guard. The league had never seen a player of his size dominate the point guard position. His vision and flair were unmatched, and he quickly became one of the game's all-time greats. In 2002, he was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Then there is Green, Michigan State's all-time leading rebounder and the emotional leader of one of the NBA's most dominant dynasties, the Golden State Warriors. Green has won four NBA championships and brings a grit and intensity that is unmatched. His defense, hustle and leadership have been crucial for the Warriors' success.
Green brings a fire to the basketball court that has lifted Golden State from a good team to an all-time great team. In 2017, he won the Defensive Player of the Year, and he is a four-time All-Star. Adding to his impressive legacy, he has amassed 163 technical fouls over the course of his career, and still counting.
There is a younger generation that isn't as familiar with Johnson's greatness as it is with Green's. If that wasn't the case, this question wouldn't even need to be asked. But there truly is no debate, considering Johnson is perhaps the greatest point guard to play the game, and before Michael Jordan came along, many had considered him to be the game's greatest of all time.
Green deserves incredible respect; he is a surefire future Hall of Famer, and one of the games most passionate players ever. But when it comes to all-time status, Johnson is NBA royalty. He is not only the greatest Spartan in NBA history, but he is also one of the greatest players the game of basketball has ever seen.
