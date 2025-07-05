Breaking Down Where Spartans' Richardson Stacks in New Magic Lineup
Former Michigan State star guard Jase Richardson is one of the fresh new faces to join the NBA's Orlando Magic this upcoming season and is projected to receive strong minutes in his rookie year. The No. 25 overall first-round draft pick is expected to backup a strong core of young stars.
Here is a breakdown of what Orlando's depth chart currently looks and where Richardson stands amongst the roster. This is a young team on the rise that made a first-round playoff series last year, but were unfortunately bounced early by the 2023-24 NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics.
According to the Orlando Magic 2025-26 depth chart, per ESPN, Richardson has been projected to mix between two different positions as a shooting guard and point guard. He assumed both roles in his lone season with Michigan State and should transition well in both areas at the NBA level.
The starting lineup for next season's Magic team looks like this:
PG - Jalen Suggs
SG - Desmond Bane
SF - Franz Wagner
PF - Paolo Banchero
C - Wendell Carter Jr.
Richardson was tabbed as the No. 2 shooting guard behind Bane as well as the fourth-string point guard behind Suggs, Anthony Black, and Tyus Jones. Bitter rival Michigan's second-year guard Jett Howard is projected to play behind Richardson at shooting guard.
From what we know and have seen of the young star in the 36 games that he was featured in for the Spartans, he is more suited for the shooting guard role in the NBA. That is not to say that he cannot bring the ball up the floor and control the offense, but that may take a bit more time to develop.
Bane is a perfect veteran for Richardson to learn behind and come off the bench for. In his fifth NBA season last year with the Memphis Grizzlies, Bane averaged 19.2 points on 48.4% shooting and 39.2% from three-point range. He will teach Richardson to tricks of the trade from beyond the arc.
There will be growing pains for the rookie, but rushing him into a starting spot for a franchise that desperately needs his production is something that he luckily avoided by being selected to Orlando. Richardson is going to thrive in his role and should average anywhere from 13-18 minutes per game.
