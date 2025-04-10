MSU Legend Magic Johnson Gives Farewell Message to Jase Richardson
The Michigan State Spartans basketball team had one terrific run this season. Not only did the program lead the Big Ten in the standings, but they also fought their way through the NCAA Tournament before eventually getting eliminated in the Elite Eight round, going further than anyone anticipated.
With seniors set to graduate and players entering the transfer portal, the current state of MSU basketball as we know it will look very different come next season. A large part of that will be the absence of freshman guard Jase Richardson, who declared for the NBA Draft.
Announced on Tuesday, Richardson thanked all of his teammates, the fans and, most importantly, head coach Tom Izzo for all they collectively did in preparing him for this step forward. After a strong freshman campaign, which saw him get more court time near the back half, Richardson is looking to test the waters of the professional drafting pool.
That being said, Spartan legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson took to his social media on Wednesday to send one final message to the Spartan guard, not only for all he gave to the program, but to tell him he had the pleasure of watching him play in the Green and White.
"I want to thank Jase Richardson for a memorable and entertaining season for all Spartan fans around the world! We will always remember number 11 shooting those beautiful left-handed three pointers and the sensational drives to the basket," Johnson wrote.
"I especially want to thank your dad, fellow Spartan and NBA great Jason, and your mom Jackie for trusting in Coach Izzo and allowing you to represent Spartan Nation. Good luck as you take the next step in your career declaring for the NBA draft!"
Richardson, in his lone season at MSU, played in 36 games, starting 15 of them, and was effective with the basketball in his hands. Averaging 12.1 points per game and a 49.3% success rate from the field, all while averaging 25.3 minutes on the court, he was a difference-maker for the Spartans down the stretch.
As the fate of Richardson's career is now set to hit is next chapter, it's important to note that he did caption his farewell post, stating the following:
"Forever a Spartan Dawg"
