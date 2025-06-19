MSU Legend Magic Johnson Reacts to Historic Lakers Deal
One of the most successful ownership groups in the history of sports concluded their run on Wednesday, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Buss family is selling the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter for $10 billion.
The Lakers won nine titles under the Buss's reign.
That success began with none other than Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, whom the late, great Jerry Buss drafted with the first overall pick of the 1979 NBA Draft. He had bought the franchise that same year for $67.5 million.
Ironically, Johnson said just last week on "First Take" that he was open to owning an NBA team, including the Lakers.
Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his thoughts.
"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend!" Johnson wrote in his first post.
"Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand. The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"
Johnson added more about Walter.
"Laker fans should be estatic," he wrote. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people,
"l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for @Lakers fans all over the world!!"
Johnson later added that he spoke to Jeanie Buss.
"I just talked to my sister Jeanie Buss to tell her congratulations, and that I’m so happy for her and family," Johnson wrote. "I told her that her dad Dr. Buss would be very proud of her for getting $10B for the Lakers, the largest sports franchise sale in history!"
