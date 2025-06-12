Spartan Legend Magic Johnson Hints at Becoming Owner of NBA Team
Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson not only went on to become arguably the greatest point guard in NBA history but he also became a very successful business man.
Johnson has ownership share of the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the MLS' Los Angeles FC and the NWSL's Los Angeles Spirit.
But will he be purchasing an ownership share in the very league he played in? He hinted at the possibility when he joined ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday.
"I might have to get back into the NBA," Johnson said.
Of course, the Los Angeles Lakers seem like the obvious choice, but he's not counting out consideration of a different team.
"I'm interested in the Lakers, but you know what? I may be interested in somebody else, too," Johnson said. "Depending on who the owner is and -- ."
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith cut in to ask about his favorite team, the New York Knicks, who just made the Eastern Conference Finals.
"Can you get a group together and steal them from the Knicks? Could you do that?" Smith asked. "I mean, I would really appreciate it."
Johnson laughed.
"If (James) Dolan ever puts the Knicks up for sale, I'll be first in line," he said.
Johnson served as the Lakers' president of basketball operations from 2017 to 2019.
"I've been a Laker my whole life. And I've turned down -- you know Peter (Guber) and them came to see me with the Golden State Warriors, and Joe (Lacob), and I had lunch with them, I said, 'No, I'm a Laker, I can't own the Golden State Warriors.' I could've been owner of three or four different teams, guys kept approaching me, friends who own teams. Even right now.
"But my loyalty has been to the Lakers."
Smith wouldn't drop the Knicks possibility.
"Well, I said the Knicks are the Knicks," Johnson said. "New York is New York. And I love the way the fans respond. This city was on fire."
We'll see if the idea of Johnson having an ownership stake in an NBA team comes to fruition.
