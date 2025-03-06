Spartan Senior Assumed Important Role This Season
welcomedThe No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (24-5, 15-3) received multiple key transfers this past offseason, one being senior forward Frankie Fidler. Despite being a three-year starter with the Summit League's Omaha Mavericks, Fidler has welcome his new role for one of the nation's top teams.
Fidler spent three seasons with the Mavericks, leading the program in points per game every year, including a career-high average of 20.1 points last season. He started 91 of the 94 games that he played in at Omaha, deciding to transfer to Michigan State in April of 2024.
Despite only starting seven games this season and averaging career-lows in points per game (7.5) and minutes (17.0), Fidler has been a significant piece and key role player all season long. He is the Spartans' rock at the free-throw line, shooting a team-high 89.4%.
One thing about the way that Coach Tom Izzo recruits, he would not bring a senior transfer into the program if he did not think Fidler would be able to handle the adversity of a lesser role from his time at Omaha. Not many guys can go from being the top scorer to a role player off the bench.
Fidler's character as a person and basketball player shines through based on his intensity, body language, and performance when he is in the game. No sulking, no pouting, no complaining. The Bellevue, Nebraska native knows what is required of him on this team and continues to do it at a high level.
Fidler is reaping the benefits of being a part of one of the nation's top teams and just won a conference title for the first time in his career. He has scored in double figures 11 times this season and has been one of the more clutch players that have come off the bench for the Spartans.
Even though he has not received the same level of production and time on the floor that he is used to, Fidler has to be pleased with the direction of this team and the role that he plays. Considering the Spartans utilize their entire roster on a nightly basis, the senior forward will be relied on in March.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.