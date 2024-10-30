Spartans Handle Ferris State 85-67 In Subpar Outing
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball has much to fix before its 2024 regular season tips off next week.
That was evident in the Spartans' 85-67 win over Ferris State on Tuesday night. While the blowout was the expected result, Michigan State struggled too often in what was its second and final exhibition game.
The Spartans shot 43.8% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times, two issues that aren't going to get it done in Big Ten play, nor their matchup with No. 1 Kansas next month.
Michigan State jumped out to an early 13-4 lead, but a lengthy shooting slump would eventually help the Bulldogs battle to within 5 points almost midway through the first half. Fast-break points would help the Spartans widen the margin before the half as they held a 40-28 lead going into the break.
The Bulldogs would come out of the break hot, outscoring the Spartans 7-3 through the first 4 minutes of the second half. But the Spartans went on a 13-2 run that would stretch their lead to 17. The scoring burst was highlighted by freshman guard Jase Richardson's 5 points that came in a matter of a minute.
Richardson would go 2-for-2 from 3-point land in his 8-point outing. He was one of the few Spartans who were successful from beyond the arc on the night. As a team, Michigan State shot 31.8% from distance.
That 13-2 run would help the Spartans secure a more comfortable lead for the rest of the contest. But sloppy play hindered them from truly ever blowing the doors off what should have been a much wider margin.
It was the same story we saw in Michigan State's first exhibition game against Northern Michigan. Shooting was poor and turnovers prevented its offense from getting into a rhythm.
Spartan transfer wing Frankie Fidler led the scoring effort for the team, finishing with 14 points, 6 of which having come from beyond the arc.
Forward Coen Carr was a close second with 12, who was followed by forward Xavier Booker.
The next time the Spartans take the floor, it will be for real as Michigan State will host Monmouth at 7 p.m. on Monday.
