Can Spartans Sweep Season Series with Illinois?
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 10-3) are preparing for a big spot as they travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6) on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. The Spartans must win this ball game for their Big Ten title hopes and seek the season series sweep over the Illini.
The last time these two teams faced off was last month when the Spartans hung on to win, 80-78, at the Breslin Center. Junior guard Tre Holloman was the star, scoring 17 points, while forwards Frankie Fidler and Coen Carr came off the bench with 11 points a piece.
One thing that benefitted the Spartans' ability to win that game was the fact that Illini freshman star guard Kasparas Jakucionis picked up several extremely arguable foul calls that led him to score just three points and foul out late in the game.
It is almost a certainty that he will not be officiated that way on Saturday and his production will be much higher than the last time. Jakucionis is coming off a 24-point, eight-rebound performance against UCLA earlier this week and will play much better than he did against the Spartans prior.
One other player to keep an eye on for Illinois is 7-1 sophomore center Tomislav Ivisic. He posted 16 points against the Bruins, nailing four three-pointers. He has been a massive threat from outside the perimeter this year and with his size, the Spartan big men must get a hand in his face at all times.
If the Spartans want to find a way to win in a hostile environment such as the State Farm Center, they will need a strong showing from their post players along with smart, steady guard play. Michigan State took 65 shots last meeting, and only 10 were 3-pointers. That must be the same blueprint.
As one of the worst shooting teams in the entire country, the Spartans must rely on everything other than the 3-point shot to win games. Assuming the Illini come out in a zone defense, something that has plagued the Spartans all year, the ability to dribble penetrate and find an easy shot is key.
