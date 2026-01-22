Kansas Head Coach Bill Self Gives Health Update Ahead of Matchup With Kansas State

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self is expected to be back on the court for Saturday's game against Kansas State, he told reporters on Thursday.

The 63-year-old Self missed the Jayhawks' 75-69 victory on the road at Colorado on Tuesday after being hospitalized with chest pains. He was given fluids and was released after a brief hospital stay.

"The situation I had was very similar to what many people have," Self told reporters. "Mine got me pretty good for a short snippet of time and then was under control. That won't have any impact at all moving forward in any way, shape or form," Self added.

Self has a documented history of heart-related ailments. He did not coach in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments three years ago after having stents put in to treat blocked arteries. Self had two more stents inserted last summer.

The No. 19 Jayhawks will certainly be happy to have Self back on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Fox in Manhattan, KS.

