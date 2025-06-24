How Does Last Year's Spartan Team Compare to Upcoming Roster?
Last year's Michigan State basketball squad certainly exceeded expectations and were one of the better teams that this program has been in the past several seasons. Despite them being so talented and successful, how does this upcoming roster compare?
When analyzing the Spartans' roster departures from this past year, the three that stand out the most are guards Jase Richardson, Jaden Akins and Tre Holloman. All three played pivotal roles in last year's success as Holloman hit big shots, Richardson was a star and Akins led the team.
Losing center Szymon Zapala and forward Frankie Fidler still hurt, but their production was not as amplified like the formerly mentioned guards. Forward Xavier Booker transferred to UCLA, and guard Gehrig Normand transferred to Santa Clara.
That is a lot of missing pieces heading into this year, but coach Tom Izzo and his staff did a fabulous job both recruiting out of high school and the transfer portal. Even with several losses from a team that handedly won a Big Ten title and was one win away from a Final Four, this year could be better.
Former Samford guard guard Trey Fort headlines the transfer additions as a guy that averaged 14.6 points on 44.8% shooting and 4.0 rebounds last year for a strong Bulldogs team. He brings an added scoring boost, something that plagued the Spartans all year and led to their Elite Eight loss.
Backup point guard and former Miami Hurricane Divine Ugochukwu adds valuable depth behind redshirt sophomore floor general Jeremy Fears Jr. Both had good seasons last year and that tandem running the point position is certainly better than having just Fears in his first full season last year.
More returners that have another full year and offseason under their belts include junior forward Coen Carr, and senior forward Jaxon Kohler and senior center Carson Cooper. Not to mention sophomore guard Kur Teng and redshirt freshman center Jesse McCulloch.
Those guys will all be taking a step forward this year, making this team even better than they were last year. Plus, Izzo grabbed two four-star recruits in Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, a pair of forwards that will play valuable minutes this season.
Many experts project Michigan State to start the season in the Top 25 after finishing last year as the No. 7 team in the country. It is going to be interesting when the Spartans are leading the Big Ten once again with an elevated roster from last year.
