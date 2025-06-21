How Involved Will Spartans' Backup Transfer PG Be This Year?
The Michigan State Spartans added a key piece to next year's back court in sophomore transfer point guard Divine Ugochukwu, coming over from the Miami Hurricanes. After a solid first season of college hoops, Ugochukwu is seeking to be a heavily involve piece for head coach Tom Izzo.
With redshirt sophomore returner Jeremy Fears Jr. being the assumed starting point guard, how involved will Ugochukwu be this season for a very deep and experience Spartan team?
Fears will reprise his role as the Spartans' floor general for the upcoming season, leaving Ugochukwu to be the likely backup whenever Fears needs a breather or is in foul trouble. Fears averaged 23.7 minutes per game last year, a number that is likely to stay consistent, but could drop.
Last year, the Spartans did not possess a second point guard in a sense. When Fears was off the floor, Jase Richardson or Tre Holloman brought the ball up the floor and ran the offensive sets. Both of those guys were prototypical wing guards and scorers off the pass rather than the dribble.
With Ugochukwu being another strong ball handler that averaged 5.3 points on 48.3% shooting with 2.3 assists and just 1.6 turnovers per game last year, he is going to be involved more than some may think. Izzo is a rotational guy and loves to shake the lineup if needed.
Ugochukwu also played just over 20 minutes last year for the Hurricanes and is expected to play around 12-15 minutes per game for Izzo this season. He and Fears will be great rotational piece at the point, giving defenses a tough time to adjust and game plan through a 40-minute game.
He may not have the same assist numbers as Fears, but he very well could be a better scorer which Izzo will utilize a ton if he has the hot hand. Some would assume that Ugochukwu is taking a major backseat and will be a limited piece, but be prepared for him to make big plays and a huge factor.
The most important thing that is going to lead Michigan State to a national championship and back-to-back Big Ten titles is the depth and experience. Ugochukwu possesses both of those and is seeking to be a key piece for Michigan State. He has the intangibles, but the minutes on the floor are the priority.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Ugochukwu WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.