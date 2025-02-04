Should MSU Make Changes to Starting Lineup?
The Michigan State Spartans are taking a look at how they do things after dropping their first game since November.
After losing to USC, the Spartans hope to leave the West Coast with a split. They will battle the UCLA Bruins tonight.
MSU has run the same starting lineup since late November: Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, Jaxon Kohler and Szymon Zapala.
Would Tom Izzo give any consideration to shaking things up after the team faltered for the first time in a while?
If he does, one player he could consider removing from the lineup is Akins. The senior has struggled to hit shots in his last few games, and he had an inexcusable shot clock blunder in the second half on Saturday.
Izzo could consider bringing Akins off the bench to take some pressure off his shoulders. He can help run the second unit, defending at a high level and seeking shots inside the arc.
In his place, MSU could start Jase Richardson, who offers more from an outside scoring perspective right now. Richardson is not the defender Akins is, but he more than holds up on that end.
Izzo often shuffled lineups in previous seasons as he tried to determine which five players best complemented each other on the court. While he has found a lineup that works this year and has stuck with it, that lineup showed some cracks in the foundation on Saturday.
The benefit of having a deep team like Izzo's is that he can insert almost anyone into the starting lineup, and they will produce. For example, Izzo could move Coen Carr into the lineup at the four and bring Kohler in as a reserve to destroy second units.
On the other hand, one game should not cause major fundamental changes in a lineup that has been rolling in the previous 13 games. Izzo struck gold when he inserted Holloman into a starting role, and he may not want to change that now.
UCLA is one of the toughest teams the Spartans will face, so whatever decision Izzo makes must be the right one.
He’s done this plenty of times, so he should earn the benefit of the doubt.
