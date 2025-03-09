Sunday's Season Finale to Honor Three Spartan Seniors
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (25-5, 16-3) will honor three seniors on Sunday afternoon, ahead of their second rivalry meeting with the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines (22-8, 14-5).
Fourth-year guard Jaden Akins, transfer forward Frankie Fidler, and transfer center Szymon Zapala will be the centerpieces of this weekend's festivities as the Spartans will relish in an outright Big Ten title while giving their three seniors the credit and congratulations they deserve.
Akins is a fourth-year Spartan, averaging a team-high 13 points, starting all 30 games this season. He has gradually improved every year, becoming the leading guard for this team in not only points but leadership and experience. Akins in 5-2 in his career against the Wolverines as well.
For Fidler, he was one of two recent transfers to join the Spartans in their impressive run this season. He played his first three years with the Omaha Mavericks, averaging 20.1 points his junior year.
He made his decision to join the Green and White this season, being a key player off the bench all year long, averaging 7.3 points and a stunning 87.6% from the free-throw line. His best game so far in a Spartan uniform was a season-high 18 points and seven rebounds against Penn State in January.
The third and final senior to be honored is another first-year Spartan in Zapala. He is at his third school, playing for Utah State for his first three before having a standout year with the Longwood Lancers, averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Zapala has started all 30 games for the Spartans this season as well, averaging 4.8 points on 65.5% shooting and 4.2 rebounds. At 7-0, 245 pounds, the Zaborze, Poland native has given the Spartans monstrous size and physicality in the paint, helping them to be the Big Ten's top rebounding team.
Akins is the longest-tenured Spartan on the team and has built up numerous memories in his time at the Breslin Center. He could not choose just one but recognized the feeling of connecting with the Spartan faithful and being a part of some extremely talented Michigan State teams.
"I would say it's a lot of memories, every win really," Akins said on Friday. "When we win, being able to take it around, shake all the fans' hands. I played in a lot of electric environments at the Breslin [Center], so I feel like there's a lot of them."
Fidler and Zapala, two of the key additions this past offseason, helped provide immense depth and high-level production, and Akins reflected that in his comments regarding his teammates.
"They brought a lot to the team," Akins said. "I've created really good relationships with both of them and they've brought just a lot of different things to our team. Frankie [Fidler] can do a lot of things on the court and Szymon [Zapala] I feel like they help us win games."
Zapala was asked a similar question, more so focusing on how he has bonded with the fellow seniors in his first Spartan season. The fifth-year senior knew what he was getting into when he decided to transfer to Michigan State, but what has unfolded this season has exceeded his expectations.
"We bonded, i think, in a lifelong relationship," Zapala said. "We are so so close, we're going to get to do something very emotional all together. I mean, a season like this, memories throughout the whole year, it bonds people in a special way.
"We go together throughout ups and downs of the season; it's really hard to explain how close you can get with people when you go through something like this. We are all close; they're going to be in my wedding, so it's just amazing."
Lots of college basketball teams grow and bond together throughout a long, grueling season, upwards of 30 games. But the Spartan program has built one of the most welcoming and supportive cultures in the sport, prompting Zapala and so many other alumni that have come before him.
All three seniors will get down in the middle of the green Spartan helmet, kiss the logo and be congratulated for their incredible careers. The Spartans seek a season sweep of their bitter, in-state rival on Sunday afternoon with all three leaders expected to play a role and lead them to victory.
