Former Spartan Jackson Suffers Injury Setback After Max Deal
Not even one full day after signing a five-year, $240 million max extension with the Memphis Grizzlies, former Michigan State star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a serious lower-body injury that is going to require surgery. Good thing the offseason just started.
The Grizzlies released a medical update on Tuesday that Jackson suffered a turf toe injury in his right foot that is going to require surgery. The setback will not be impactful to the Grizzlies' 2025-26 season with much time still to go before then.
Per Memphis, the former Spartan "is expected to make a full recovery," though there is no immediate timetable as to when he will be back to full health.
"While participating in a live basketball run offsite, Jackson Jr. sustained a turf toe injury in his right foot, which upon expert evaluation yesterday, was determined to require a procedure to repair," the update read. "An update and preliminary timeline will be provided following the procedure, but Jackson Jr. is expected to make a full recovery."
Jackson underwent surgery; Memphis announced on Wednesday that it was successful and that he will be evaluated again in 12 weeks.
Offsite workouts are fairly common amongst current NBA players, but it was just Memphis' luck for Jackson to suffer such an injury within less than 24 hours of signing his max deal. Jackson will be paid $48 million annually through the 2030 season.
In 2020, Jackson suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, the opposite leg of the one he recently injured. He would only play 11 games that season and has yet to play more than 74 games in a season, dealing with minor tweaks every year since.
There is always a gamble with paying players such high amounts when they have previously dealt with injuries, but that is the nature of making big signings. Memphis is hoping to get Jackson back, fully healthy, with no lingering issues with the turf toe, along with no reaggravation of the injury.
The success and playoff chances for Memphis hang in the balance depending on Jackson's health. If he comes back as the All-Defensive and dominant scoring player that we are known to see with no injury issues, the Grizzlies will have to be a top contender in the Western Conference.
