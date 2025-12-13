MSU's Former Starting Long Snapper Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

A former starter for Michigan State's units on special teams is heading elsewhere.

Long snapper Kaden Schickel posted on X Friday that he is planning to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Schickel has been at MSU for two seasons, but did not play during the 2025 campaign after he suffered a non-contact leg injury against Michigan during the 2024 season.

I will be entering the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining! DM me for film if interested. — Kaden Schickel (@KadenSchickel) December 12, 2025

The Spartans gave long snapping duties to true freshman Jack Wills this past fall, and it looks like it could be his job for the foreseeable future. Schickel began his career at James Madison and played for current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti , there.

Schickel is the 13th Michigan State player to announce that they are planning on entering the transfer portal. He is the first special teams-only player to do so, though a few other players who played a fair amount on special teams are also entering the portal.

Michigan State's Maverick Hansen DL Jonathan Kim, left celebrates his field goal with Kaden Schickel in the first quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In total, Schickel just played in those eight games back in '24 during his time at Michigan State, totaling 25 punts, 15 extra points, and 17 field goal attempts. He made two tackles during his Spartan debut against Florida Atlantic.

Before that, Schickel, a native of Fredericksburg, Va., had spent three seasons at JMU, but only played during the 2023 season after not seeing the field in '21 and '22. Across 13 games with the Dukes, Schickel had no bad snaps across 59 punts, 53 extra points, and 18 field goals. He made two tackles that season, but more notably recovered a fumble on a muffed punt against Coastal Carolina.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald points while introducing himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald was officially hired by MSU on Monday. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Outgoing Transfers (13)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

