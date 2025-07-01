Former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. to Sign Max Contract
Former Michigan State star Jaren Jackson Jr. is set to re-sign with the Memphis Grizzlies on a long-term, max deal. He has spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career in Bluff City and will spend the next five after the Grizzlies plan to lock him down for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that Jackson is expected to agree on a five-year, $240-million max contract that involves renegotiation and extension. The contract runs through the 2029-30 season, and the former Spartan big man will be paid an annual amount of $48 million per year.
Essentially, Jackson had one more year on his deal, but the Grizzlies decided to renegotiate his next deal and extend him instead. This was a wise play to avoid other teams from ponying up large sums to try and take him away. Jackson can now be considered a staple franchise player for Memphis.
Making that type of generational wealth as a 25-year-old is quite incredible. Jackson certainly deserves every cent after averaging his second-highest point total last season (22.2) with 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
Jackson was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, a two-time All-Defensive First Team honoree in '22 and '23, and also made All-Defensive Second Team this past season. The 6-10, 242-pound post player is a major asset and one of the best two-way big men in the league.
There was some trade speculation surrounding Jackson at the start of Memphis' offseason, but the Grizzlies organization has put that to rest. It looks like they are seeking to build around Jackson and star point guard Ja Morant.
The franchise also recently traded away shooting guard Desmond Bane in exchange for a pair of talented guards in Cole Anthony and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope. Memphis is seeking to become a dangerous playoff team once again instead of an easy first-round exit like this past year.
After averaging 20-plus points for the first time in his career over the past two seasons, Jackson is hitting his peak, and Memphis just paid him at the perfect time. He will be 30 when the contract expires; perhaps he will be sporting an NBA championship ring by then.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Jackson's extension WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.