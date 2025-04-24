Former Michigan State Star In a Must-Win Scenario
Former Michigan State star Jaren Jackson Jr. is in a must-win situation as the Memphis Grizzlies are down 2-0 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Grizzlies return to the FedExForum for Game 3 on Thursday with their season on the line. Of the 157 teams in NBA history to ever face a 3-0 deficit, none of them have made a comeback to win the series.
Jackson struggled in Game 1, as did the rest of Memphis. The two-time All-Star was held to four points. Oklahoma City coasted to a 51-point win, the largest margin of victory ever for a Game 1.
The Thunder are the best defense in the league and have plenty of defenders to match up with Jackson The Oklahoma City frontcourt tandem of Chet Holmgren and Isiah Hartenstein can give the best big men issues.
In Game 2, Jackson returned to form, scoring 26 points while shooting 58 percent from the field. Despite an efficient shooting night, the former Spartans forward was -20 in 35 minutes.
Memphis was unable to handle MVP frontrunner Shai Gligeous-Alexander, who scored a game-high 27 points to lift the Thunder to a 118-99 victory.
Jackson proved he can produce against the Thunder's great defense and will need an even better performance for the Grizzlies to have any chance of stealing a game against Oklahoma City.
If the Grizzlies intend to extend the series past four games, guard Ja Morant needs to be a factor. Morant shot 38 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range in the first two games of the series.
A first-round exit would be a disappointing result for Memphis, which was once the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. But a 10-14 finish to the regular season resulted in ownership firing head coach Taylor Jenkins, the winningest head coach in franchise history.
The once-promising young core of Jackson, Morant and shooting guard Desmond Bane have only one playoff series victory in three seasons. With the Grizzlies’ front office showing they aren’t afraid to shake things up after the firing of Jenkins, there could also be major roster changes coming this offseason.
