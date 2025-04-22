Former Spartan Must Have Bounce-Back Game in NBA Playoffs
Former Michigan State Spartans power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. recently suffered his worst offensive performance of the season for the Memphis Grizzlies in game one of the NBA Playoffs. He will require a bounce-back performance to keep the series alive.
The Grizzlies were dealt the largest margin of loss (51 points) in the last 10 years, falling to the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, 131-80.
Jackson played a total of 29 minutes, scoring just 4 points on 2-13 shooting and 0-4 from three-point range. He was only able to garner three rebounds as well.
During the regular season, Jackson has put together one of his best years in his sixth pro season. Averaging 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting with 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest, Jackson is being considered for an All-NBA bid with how well he has shined this year.
He has progressed ever since leaving East Lansing after one season in 2017-18 when he averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. Now a 25-year-old that started each of the 74 games that he played in this season, Jackson is coming into his own as a pivotal pro player.
Jackson is 1-3 in playoff series in his career. If he wants to break the drought and pull off an incredible upset, he must carry that same consistency from the regular season into this playoff series with the Thunder.
The Grizzlies snuck into the playoffs by winning their second matchup of the NBA Play-In Tournament. If Jackson is able to control the paint and play his game, the series will be more competitive than originally assumed.
After having his worst game, maybe ever, as a Grizzly, Jackson will be determined to bounce back in game two with a vengeance. There will be an added emphasis on Memphis' post play being more physical, as the Thunder dominated Jackson and the rest of the paint players in game one.
Do not be surprised if Jackson has a 30-point, double-double type of game in either Game 2 or 3. He is built for playoff success and is going to be hungry for a bounce-back showing.
Game 2 of the first round series between Memphis and Oklahoma City tips off on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT on TNT, TruTV and MAX.
