Former Spartan Struggles in Playoff Series Sweep
Former Michigan State Spartans center Jaren Jackson Jr. went back to the NBA playoffs for the fourth time in his six-year career with the Memphis Grizzlies, but it was a short-lived stint in the postseason. Jackson and the Grizzlies struggled, being swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jackson suffered one of the worst games of the entire season in Game 1 of the series, netting just 4 points on 2-13 shooting with three rebounds. The No. 4 overall pick in 2018 bounced back with a 26-point game in Game 2.
Game 3 featured a strong showing from Jackson, meeting his season average with 22 points and seven rebounds. Even with a productive performance, the Grizzlies fumbled a 29-point lead in the second half, losing to the Thunder by 6 points.
Saturday afternoon was the final desperation push for the Grizzlies to try and extend their season, trailing 3-0 in the series. Jackson struggled once again, scoring just 12 points on 3-12 shooting in a 2-point loss that concluded his sixth NBA season and third playoff appearance.
In four playoff games this year, Jackson was a combined 22-for-58 (37.9%) from the field, pulling down 20 total rebounds, six assists and just two blocks. For a veteran center that averaged 22.2 points on 48.8% with 5.6 rebounds a game, the former Spartan was an underwhelming performer.
Jackson is now 1-4 in playoff series in his career, making the second round only once. The Grizzlies have continued to make the playoffs, but fall short in the first few rounds, failing to make a deep run. Jackson's talent is too strong for him to be such a non-factor in postseason basketball.
In 2022, Jackson signed a four-year, $104-million deal that will keep him in Memphis through the 2025-'26 season. With how the Grizzlies have struggled in their last several appearances, they may be looking for a fresh start, potentially moving Jackson elsewhere.
It will be interesting to see how Jackson responds next season. The Grizzlies have been a borderline playoff team for years and require another key piece to get over the hump and become a legitimate contender. Jackson is good enough to lead this team to an NBA Finals appearance, but more is required.
