Thunder Guard Nikola Topic Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced that rookie guard Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
"I want to give a health update on Nikola Topic," Presti began. "I think as everybody is aware. He had a testicular procedure at the very beginning of training camp. That procedure was necessary and done at M.D. Anderson in Houston to determine if Nikola was dealing with a case of testicular cancer. The procedure was necessary in order to biopsy, and the results of the biopsy have been returned. He's dealing with a case of testicular cancer. He has a tremendous group of oncologists both at OU and at M.D. Anderson and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation...the treatment option for him right now as recommended by the oncologists is chemotherapy. Top didn't want to make this information public until he had begun the actual treatments, which he has recently."
Presti added that Topic has been in the facility training and working out while he is in treatment, and that he'll be back playing basketball "once he's able to." As expected the Thunder's top priority is making sure the 20-year-old gets back to full health.
Topic was the No. 12 selection in the 2024 NBA draft, but did not play last season for the Thunder. The expectation was that Topic would be a contributor to the rotation this season in his first active year in the NBA.
Perhaps that will be the case later this season, but for now, the focus will be on Topic's health as he undergoes treatment for his cancer.