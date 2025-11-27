Thunder Star Jalen Williams to Make Season Debut Friday vs. Suns
Thunder star Jalen Williams is set to make his season debut on Friday against the Suns, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 2024-25 Third-Team All-NBA selection has not played yet this season for Oklahoma City, as he has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament that plagued him during the franchise's run to the NBA title.
The Thunder are 18-1 on the season through 19 games, and own a +16.5 point per game differential, which is the best differential in NBA history through 19 games.
Williams played 69 games for Oklahoma City last season, where he averaged a career-high 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He was named an All-Star for the first time, as well as Second-Team All-Defense, along with his Third-Team All-NBA selection.