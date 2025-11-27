SI

Thunder Star Jalen Williams to Make Season Debut Friday vs. Suns

Williams has not played yet this season due to recovery from wrist surgery.

Thunder star Jalen Williams will make his season debut on Friday vs. Phoenix.
Thunder star Jalen Williams is set to make his season debut on Friday against the Suns, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 2024-25 Third-Team All-NBA selection has not played yet this season for Oklahoma City, as he has been recovering from offseason wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament that plagued him during the franchise's run to the NBA title.

The Thunder are 18-1 on the season through 19 games, and own a +16.5 point per game differential, which is the best differential in NBA history through 19 games.

Williams played 69 games for Oklahoma City last season, where he averaged a career-high 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He was named an All-Star for the first time, as well as Second-Team All-Defense, along with his Third-Team All-NBA selection.

