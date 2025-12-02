How MSU Competed Against Iowa In Their Last Meeting
Having begun the year perfectly through its first seven games, Michigan State is hoping to keep its streak alive against its first conference play opponent, Iowa.
They are set up for success against the Hawkeyes with how well they have been playing recently, and there have been very recent victories to back up that claim, aside from their ranked wins that have caught major attention.
In fact, their last match against Iowa was a dominant win full of positive things to look at, and Tom Izzo has prepared his team well for the coming venture.
Michigan State's Last Win Against Iowa
- The Spartans' last game against the Hawkeyes took place just before the NCAA tournament, on March 6, 2025, where they came out on top 91-84 in dominant offensive fashion.
- Michigan State's shooting was on the mark often and just when it needed to be, in which they made over 50% of their shots.
- Their three-point shooting was pretty unsatisfactory, with only a third of the shots taken being made, but it ended up not mattering come the final buzzer.
- Free throws ended up being the biggest strength of the Spartans because they made 20 out of 30 attempts, and they kept a clean game, only dishing out 15 fouls.
- Their last win is so recent that those strengths will apply to their next match, more so than might meet the eye.
What Michigan State's Last Win Means For Their Next Game
- When comparing this year's roster to last year's, many key players have been retained, and that will be the biggest factor against the Hawkeyes.
- Players such as Jaxon Kohler and Jeremy Fears Jr. are back for another round, and just as they excelled last time, they are likely to excel again.
- Players have even stepped up since their last meeting, such as Kur Teng, who had zero minutes but has now become a prominent player off the bench.
- The biggest hinderance will be in the fact that the team is without Guard Jase Richardson who moved on to the NBA after his last season with the Spartans.
- However, MSU has already proven that they can thrive without Richardson in their three ranked wins thus far into the year, and should continue to prove it against Iowa.
The Spartans have had some very recent success against the Hawkeyes that will be immensely beneficial going into their next matchup.
Because of that success the team has very good chances of keeping their winning streak alive before their next ranked match against Duke, but they cannot let their guard down.
