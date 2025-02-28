Spartans' Richardson Has Been Unstoppable in February
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) have received some monumental performances from true freshman guard Jase Richardson all season, but he has turned up the heat in the month of February.
In Wednesday's road win over the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6), Richardson scored in double figures for the sixth-straight game with a team-high 15 points and eight rebounds. He is quickly becoming the No. 1 option for the Spartans after an incredible month of play.
The Spartans played eight games in the month of February, featuring their toughest stretch of games and three straight top-20 opponents to this point. The challenge has not phased Richardson one bit, as he is averaging a team-high 14.1 points, helping lead the Spartans to a 5-3 record in that span.
Ever since the true freshman dropped a career-high 29 points against the Oregon Ducks on Feb. 8, he has moved into the starting rotation. Richardson has not disappointed since joining the starting five and has led the team in scoring in their past three games, all wins against ranked opponents.
Due to his most impressive play over the past month, Richardson is being considered a top-10 pick in several different NBA mock drafts for the upcoming 2025 Draft in late June. That may have come as a surprise to start the season, but it makes perfect sense after proving his elite talent.
Something must be said about Richardson's big game ability and elevation of production in key moments. He came up huge for the Spartans with 21 points in their in-state rivalry win over No. 12 Michigan last week, earning Big Ten Player of the Week for his clutch performance.
You would never know this is Richardson's first year of college basketball based on how he plays, carries himself, and speaks to the media. He has been taught well through his early years by his father, former Spartan and NBA legend Jason Richardson.
The Spartans' latest loss came against the Indiana Hoosiers at home two weeks ago. Many were wondering who would rise as Michigan State's elite scorer down the stretch of the season and into tournament time. They have found it with Richardson as he has shown the ability to assume that role.
Richardson is now averaging 11 points, shooting 52.3% from the field, including 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He and the Spartans will prepare for a fourth-straight ranked opponent as they head home to face the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers (22-6, 12-5) on Sunday afternoon.
