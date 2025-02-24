BREAKING: Spartans' Richardson Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) earned a pair of pivotal ranked wins last week to thrust them into first place in the Big Ten standings. The Spartan that led the charge in both games was true freshman guard Jase Richardson, who earned a weekly Big Ten award for his performances.
For his efforts in both ranked wins last week, Richardson earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday. Richardson balled out in two of the most important games of the year.
In last Tuesday's home win over the No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6), Richardson led the Spartans with a team-high 12 points with three assists and a pair of steals. He followed up that showing with a one of the more signature performances against Michigan State's hated rival.
In one of the more hostile environments in the nation, Richardson dropped a team-high 21 points with six rebounds in a 13-point victory over the then-No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-16, 12-3) last Friday night. He went in and took over Ann Arbor, something only few Spartans have ever been able to do.
The Spartans did not win single-handedly because of Richardson, but he showed the clutch gene that only few possess in college basketball. When his team needed an elite scorer to step up in big moments and perform, Richardson rose to the challenge and made a winning impact.
In the two-game stretch that earned him the weekly award, Richarson averaged 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 assists while shooting 55.6% (10-18) from the field and 57.1% (4-7) from 3. Not to mention, he failed to turn the ball over one time in 62 total minutes of action.
The contributions that Richardson has made this season have been nothing short of incredible. He is averaging 10.8 points on 53% shooting with 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in the past five games, including a career-high 29 points against Oregon.
Richardson was inserted into the starting lineup for that game and has been in it ever since.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.