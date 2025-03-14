REPORT: MSU Guard Named a Top Freshman in the Country
Michigan State guard Jase Richardson was recently recognized as a Big Ten All-Freshman honoree, but the Spartan legacy is also being considered one of the best freshmen in the entire country.
247Sports' Eric Rossi recently named Richardson to the 247Sports All-Freshman Second-Team.
Richardson averaged 11.6 points per game in the regular season on very efficient shooting splits, shooting 38% from 3-point range, which is the highest percentage for the Spartans’ high-volume shooters.
The freshman has also emerged as Michigan State’s primary offensive option at the end of games. This new development raised the ceiling for the Spartans, who had trouble finding a go-to guy at the end of games throughout the regular season.
Once Richardson stepped up at the beginning of February, the Spartans have won seven straight games against Quad 1 opponents and clinched the Big Ten title outright.
Richardson's Big Ten All-Freshman Team honor made him the first Spartan to receive the nod since Max Christie in the 2021-22 season.
Obviously, Richardson is focused on the upcoming postseason run for Michigan State. But, the 19-year-old has a promising future and has been rising up the draft boards due to his recent level of play. NBA front offices are interested as Richardson could declare for the draft after one season in East Lansing in a similar fashion to Christie.
Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis and Maryland forward Derik Queen were both named to the Big Ten Freshman Team with Richardson but were ranked ahead of him on Rossi's All-Freshman First Team.
Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, the younger brother of Spartan redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., was also selected to the Second Team with Richardson.
Fears has been the best player for Oklahoma, scoring 16.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds as the Sooners are currently considered a bubble team despite a 6-12 conference record.
Duke forward Cooper Flagg was named Rossi's Freshman of the Year. The Blue Devils' leading scorer averaged 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading Duke to the No. 1 spot in the NET rankings.
Michigan State will face off against the Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Richardson will have the chance to follow up his career-high, as he scored 29 points against the Ducks earlier this season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.