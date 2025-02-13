MSU's Richardson Got the Start After Career Game
The Michigan State Spartans have seen a handful of their players come into their own this season. From leading scorer Jaden Akins to Jaxon Kohler finding himself ranked in the top 10 in average rebounds, MSU has some spark players.
That being said, one player as of late for MSU has been the brightest spark, and that is freshman guard Jase Richardson. After a rather quiet streak to start the month, Richardson has turned up his play as MSU looks to hold themselves near the top of the Big Ten standings.
After setting a career-high 29 points against the Oregon Ducks, Richardson kept the scoring going when the Spartans took on the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday. Ending his game with 13 points, six rebounds and one steal, Richardson has been the other shooter besides Akins that has stepped up.
The freshman started off his college career on the right foot. Averaging 10 points a game in his first 10 games, MSU fans have seen early that Richardson has what it takes. Over the Spartans' 13-game winning streak, Richardson casually was averaging around 9 points per game.
After MSU lost its winning streak, Richardson seemingly took it upon himself to put the team on his back. Keeping pace with Akins in the scoring department, it can easily be said that Richardson is in the conversation as one of the best Spartans playing basketball in East Lansing.
Coming off his first two starts of the season, Richardson showed that his performance against the Ducks wasn't a fluke. Despite the Spartans' shocking loss to the Hoosiers, Richardson has showcased that he deserves to be in the starting lineup rather than coming off the bench as the sixth man.
What has been most impressive is the fact that Richardson has found his way to contribute. Not known as a 3-point shooter, Richardson has made sure he has fought in the paint for every basket, just as the professionals do.
Perhaps it is just genetics for the Richardson family, but one thing leads to another, and Coach Tom Izzo has to feel great having another Richardson in the program.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.