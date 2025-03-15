Spartans' Reliable Led Team to Victory on Friday
The Michigan State Spartans found a way to get the job done once again, moving one step closer to a Big Ten Tournament title. The Spartans' 74-64 victory over the Oregon Ducks also pushed their winning ways to eight straight as the momentum continues to stay on their side.
MSU's victory over the Ducks completed the sweep against the program for the campaign, and while the whole program was needed to get the job done, the Spartans' two leading scorers -- freshman guard Jase Richardson and senior guard Jaden Akins -- made sure to lock up the victory in commanding fashion.
Both Akins and Richardson recorded double-digit points scored in the victory while each playing 31 minutes on the court. Akins finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, and two steals. He also hit a 3-pointer for the Spartans.
The youngster in Richardson kept his hot shot going for MSU as he led the program in total points scored in the victory. In 31 minutes, Richardson dropped 17 points, with three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He also drained three 3-pointers.
The combination of Akins and Richardson has become known to MSU's opponents, but yet they still haven't been able to find an answer for them. Akins and Richardson traded off leading the program in points scored per game all season long, but it was Akins who scored the most average points a game for the Spartans this past season.
If the Spartans want to continue their chase of securing the championship, they will continue to need both Akins and Richardson unless other Spartans step up to fill a void. That being said, it needs to be acknowledged that redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. also totaled double-digit points in the victory.
While Akins is in his final postseason with the program, he has started his final run off on the right foot. It's also important to note that MSU will be in good hands with the likes of Richardson and Fears leading the way to the future, and hopefully they'll help the program chase down a title early on.
