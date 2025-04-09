Ranking MSU's Top Five 'One-and-Dones'
Michigan State men's basketball hasn't had many "one-and-done" players in its history.
On Tuesday, Jase Richardson joined the select company, as the freshman sensation decided to forego a second year of college and pursue the next level. He's projected to be a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft.
With Richardson's declaration, Michigan State Spartans On SI decided to take a crack at seeing where he stacks up among all-time Spartan one-and-dones.
The rankings are based on both personal success, team success and if they met, exceeded or fell short of expectations entering college.
Here's our top five.
5. Deyonta Davis (2015-16)
This one was rather easy. Nobody really saw Davis as a player talented enough to head to the NBA after one year.
Davis was a highly touted four-star prospect, ranked the No. 1 class of 2015 recruit in the state of Michigan, the No. 7 power forward in his class and the No. 28 overall player in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
But Davis didn't quite live up to the hype in his lone year in East Lansing. He likely would have, though, had he stayed at least another season.
Davis averaged 7.5 points per game and 5.5. rebounds in that 2015-16 season, making just 16 starts in Michigan State's 35 games.
4. Max Christie (2021-22)
Christie was another surprise, though the move would eventually work out for him.
The Michigan State product would be selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and, this season, worked his way up to becoming a frequent starter for the club before being dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, where he is currently averaging over 10 points per game.
Christie averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds for Michigan State, starting in all 35 of the Spartans' contests that 2021-22 campaign.
His team failed to make it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament as it was bested by No. 2 seed Duke.
3. Zach Randolph (2000-01)
Randolph joined the Spartans after their national title-winning 2000 season as one of the top prospects in his class from Marion High School, which he had just led to a state title. He had been named the 2000 USA Today Indiana
But Randolph didn't quite meet expectations as a Spartan and could have used another year or so to develop. He is still, however, highly regarded for his contributions to the program, having averaged 10.8 points per game and 6.7 rebounds while helping lead Michigan State to a third-straight Final Four appearance.
Randolph would go on to find much success at the next level, finishing his career as one of the greatest players in both Portland Trailblazers and Memphis Grizzlies history.
He was a two-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection and a Most Improved Player honoree.
2. Jaren Jackson Jr. (2017-18)
This is where the decisions got tough. You can't really go wrong with 1 and 2, but due to the factors that go into this list, Jackson comes in at 2 because of team success and personal production.
A five-star prospect and top-10 prospect in the class of 2017, Jackson could have done more offensively in Year 1. By no means were his 10.9 points per game and 5.8 rebounds not impressive, but it wasn't enough to earn him the top spot.
Where the argument becomes tough, though, is Jackson's stellar defense, as he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in just his one season of college. He led the league in blocks per game with a remarkable 3.0.
Jackson was also named the Big Ten Rookie of the Year.
The final determiner, though, is team success. Had Jackson's team gone as far as it should have, we'd have a different conversation here. But the Spartans were stunned by Syracuse in the second round, and thus, Jackson's one year with the program has frankly become more overlooked as the years have gone on.
1. Jase Richardson (2024-25)
What stands out about Richardson is the fact that he surpassed expectations.
A four-star prospect, Richardson did have a higher standard placed before him, but mostly because of who his father was. You would be lying if you said you foresaw the season he would have.
For the first half of the season or so, Richardson was right about where he was expected to be -- an asset off the bench who showed tremendous upside and potential to eventually become the leader of the program.
But ever since his first start against Oregon back in February when he turned in a career-high 29 points, Richardson separated himself as the Spartans' best player and one of the top guards in the Big Ten.
Richardson would be named to the conference's All-Freshman Team and Third Team. He averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds, including 16.1 points per game in his last 15 contests.
