WATCH: Michigan State G Jase Richardson Speaks After Career Game
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson thrived in his first collegiate game as a starter.
The first-year Spartan finished with a game-high and career-high 29 points in Michigan State's 86-74 victory over Oregon on Saturday, and he did so in front of his father, Spartan legend Jason Richardson.
Jase's 29 points were the most scored by any Spartan in a single game this year.
The freshman was a huge part of the Spartans' second-half comeback, scoring 18 in the final 20 minutes. Michigan State had been down 15 at halftime but would outscore the Ducks by 26 in the second half.
Jase addressed the media after the game. You can watch some of his media availability below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also addressed the media after the game. Below is a partial transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, part of me feels sorry for Dana [Altman]. They played so well the first half. Unbelievable; they hit nine or 10 3s in the first half and none in the second. Points off of turnovers were 21-2 in the first half. There was not any magical things said at halftime. I thought our players decided that they weren't guarding well enough. We were getting beat on dribble drives and everything else. And our crowd was unbelievable. And when that happens, get on a little run, we cut it down to single digits at the 16-minute mark. I think we were down to 2 at that time. That was a big difference. Tre [Holloman] didn't play very well the first half and starts out with that big 3 the second half and had one turnover and, I think, five assists. And first half, we had many turnovers and didn't play well. We got a lot of play out of a lot of different guys. And of course, Jase had a career night. When he got that block late, it was a hell of a block. And all the guys were sitting behind me, and I turned to Jason and said, 'Jason who?' It was Jase's night. And how exciting for him and for them and his family, but for us, too."
