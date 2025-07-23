MSU's Kohler Applauds Former Teammate Richardson with Heartfelt Words
Michigan State's roster is going to look a little different this year, especially without its three leading scorers from last season.
Many had hoped former freshman sensation Jase Richardson would stay for at least one more season, but the Spartan legacy would utlimately decide to declare for the NBA Draft.
Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick and would turn in two impressive outings in the NBA Summer League.
But the NBA rookie would quickly return to East Lansing, as he visited campus this week and got to see his old coaches and teammates.
Michigan State senior forward Jaxon Kohler discussed what Richardson's return says about him as a person and about the Spartan culture.
"It was great, man," Kohler said. "I miss him, honestly. It's going to be hard, it's going to be different with him gone, but he's on to bigger and better things now. And I have nothing but love and support for him. And I'm happy and proud of him that he achieved his dreams.
"Everyone's trying to get there, and the fact that he got there -- always there for him for support, and I'm glad that he's come back to us. That's part of the Spartan family sense, right? Is you always come back to your community and show support for your community. That's what he's doing for us; he's giving us support even though he's made the big times. He still has a lot of work to go, but he's coming back and showing us love. So, so happy for that, and that just shows what a good person he is."
A year ago at this time, Richardson was just getting settled into college. Now, he's adjusting to the NBA.
"It just shows that everyone's process is different," Kohler said. "Some people start out here just trying to figure things out, and then, they just go upwards like this (rising motion), some people have it differently. But I don't know what goes through his head when he watches these games, but -- I remember when we went to Spain and we were just trying to figure out rotations and kind of figure out who we are as players, and knowing where he was then and where he is now, like I said, just super proud of him."
