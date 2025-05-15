MSU's Jase Richardson Speaks From NBA Combine
It won't be long before Jase Richardson hears his name called in next month's NBA Draft.
The Michigan State product is expected by many to be a lottery pick, which was also the case for his father, Spartan legend Jason Richardson, who was taken with the fifth overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft.
Jase is in the midst of showing off his skills to scouts and teams at the NBA Combine. NCAA basketball analyst Andy Katz caught up with the Spartan one-and-done at the combine, asking him about the process and more.
Katz asked Jase what he learned about himself in his freshman season at Michigan State.
"Just who I am as a player," Jase said. "Credit to coach [Tom] Izzo. He really taught me a lot of things. I think my IQ really grew with him, just him teaching me everything I needed to know."
Jase was then asked to describe his game.
"I think I just became a better three-level scorer," he said. "I can score at all three levels and facilitate for my teammates and make some plays for them, and I'm a solid on-ball defender."
Jase's height measurement at the combine had many surprised, as the young prospect came in at 6 1/2 feet without shoes. Of course, as a professional, he'll need to find a way to compensate for the lack of size.
"Just by doing all the little things: rebounding, hustling, being a team player, just doing things like that,"Jase said.
Jason, of course, is well familiar with this process his son is currently experiencing, and he went on to have a successful NBA career, playing 13 seasons in the league. Katz asked Jase what his father and Michigan State have told him about the draft process.
"Have as much fun with it as possible," Jase said. "You only get to do this experience once, so enjoy it."
Jase became a freshman sensation for the Spartans last season, ultimately making the All-Big Ten Third Team and the conference's All-Freshman Team. He established himself as one of the top freshmen in the nation as he helped lead the Spartans to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance.
