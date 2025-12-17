Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves)
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has missed the team's last two games with a foot injury, but it appears he has a chance to return on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Edwards is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup, and the Timberwolves are currently 7.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings as a result.
Even with Edwards banged up, the Timberwolves have won back-to-back games and are now 17-9 in the 2025-26 season, good for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. Edwards has been injured a couple of time this season, as he missed a few games early in the campaign with a hamstring issue.
Still, the All-NBA guard is averaging 28.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc. He had a six-game streak of 30-plus point games snapped earlier this month, but he did score 40 in his last appearance.
If Edwards returns on Wednesday, he could be worth a look in the prop market for Minnesota. Here's a look at my favorite play for him on Dec. 17.
Best Anthony Edwards Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting's best NBA props column why Edwards is worth a look as a shooter in this matchup:
I love this match for Edwards if he’s able to play through the foot injury that has kept him out of the Timberwolves’ last two matchups.
Memphis ranks just 27th in the league in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 22nd in opponent 3-point percentage, setting up Edwards in a good spot to make four or more shots from beyond the arc.
The star guard is averaging 3.4 made 3s on 8.1 attempts per game this season, but he has knocked down four or more 3-pointers in six of his last nine games.
