REPORT: MSU's Jase Richardson Worked Out With Eastern Conference Team
The NBA Draft is just weeks away, and Michigan State fans are eager to see where their beloved Jase Richardson lands.
Mock drafts have had him going all over, ranging from as high as a lottery pick to as low as a late first-rounder.
It's really anyone's guess where Richardson ends up.
What we do know is that the Michigan State product worked out with the Miami Heat, as reported by Heat insider Greg Sylvander.
Richardson is very familiar with South Beach. It's where his father, Michigan State legend Jason Richardson, lives and where he spent some of his high school career, playing at Columbus High School.
Miami has the 20th overall pick, an area of the draft board many mocks have been projecting Richardson to land in.
The prospect has been mocked to Miami before. ESPN's Jeremy Woo thinks it would be the "pick that gets the best value" for the Heat.
"Richardson's strong analytical profile mixed with his subpar positional size has made him divisive for NBA front offices, but in this part of the draft he becomes an interesting value bet, with strong role player qualities as a good shooter, decision-maker and willing defender who can help bolster almost any backcourt," Woo wrote.
Richardson has been knocked for his height and for the uncertainty of whether he can be more than a pure shooting guard. The third-team All-Big Ten honoree put that doubt to rest recently when he joined "Podcast P with Paul George."
"For me, at my size, a lot of people have been questioning what position I really play because at Michigan State, I was really the 2 guard," Richardson said.
"So, just trying to come into these workouts and just prove that I've played the point, I can be a point guard in the league. be an IQ player, make plays for teammates, make plays for myself, just be a high IQ player."
The NBA Draft will begin on Wednesday, June 25. Richardson would be the first Spartan taken in the first round since Jaren Jackson Jr., who was taken with the fourth overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft.
