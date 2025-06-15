Spartans' Richardson Receives Player Profile From Potential Draft Destination
Michigan State's future NBA Draft prospect, Jase Richardson, is getting closer to the draft as more and more teams are showing interest and breaking down the top traits of what he will bring to an NBA franchise.
Portland Trailblazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl put together an impressive player profile for Richardson, identifying the qualities that brought him to be a projected first-round selection this summer. He credits Richardson's upbringing to his father, Jason, playing a role in how invested the freshman is.
"Jase Richardson knows the game," Holdahl wrote. "As the son of former players, Richardson's life has been steeped in basketball and you can see it in the way he carries himself on and off the court. He can play on or off the ball, create for himself or others and score from outside -- he shot 41 percent from three his freshman year -- and is a smart finisher at the rim."
Holdahl listed several of Richardson's accolades from this past year, acknowledging his freshman average of 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in his single season with the Spartans. He was named both a third-team Big Ten selection and a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Richardson measured in a 6-1, 178 pounds, despite measuring at 6-3, 185 pounds on his Michigan State profile page. Despite the discrepancy, Richardson played bigger this past season than the NBA Draft Combine measured him at. He played more like a 6-3, 6-4 guard amongst the Big Ten.
The latest NBA Mock Draft by USA Today has Richardson selected 19th overall to the Brooklyn Nets. The way he performed in the back half of the season with the Spartans is what propelled him to being an early first round selection. He has a chance to go even higher if the right team likes him.
The 2025 NBA Draft will take place on Wednesday, June 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Richardson was not one of the 13 players who received an invite to the green room, essentially being in attendance for the draft in Brooklyn, New York, at the Barclays Center.
