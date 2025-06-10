REPORT: MSU's Richardson Mocked to Two Eastern Conference Playoff Teams
We're drawing closer to the 2025 NBA Draft, and Michigan State fans will watching closely to see where Jase Richardson lands.
It's anyone's guess where that is. For months, he was a projected lottery pick. But after measuring 6 1/2 feet at the combine, questions arose about whether his game would translate with his lack of size.
ESPN's latest mock draft has Richardson going no earlier than the 16th pick, perhaps an appropriate slot for the former Spartan guard.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony dubbed Richardson as the "pick that fills the biggest need" for the Orlando Magic (No. 16).
"The Magic need shooting in the worst way but also saw their lack of backcourt depth exposed with the season-ending injury to Jalen Suggs, which forced them to start journeyman Cory Joseph, 33, in the playoffs," Givony wrote.
"Enter Richardson, a 41% 3-point shooter who brings excellent defensive intensity and a strong understanding of who he is as a player, making him very well suited to operate off the star power of franchise stalwarts Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero."
Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeremy Woo had Richardson slated as the "pick that gets the best value" for the Miami Heat (No. 20).
"Richardson's strong analytical profile mixed with his subpar positional size has made him divisive for NBA front offices, but in this part of the draft he becomes an interesting value bet, with strong role player qualities as a good shooter, decision-maker and willing defender who can help bolster almost any backcourt," Woo wrote.
"The Heat need help in that area as they continue transitioning to a younger roster."
Richardson lived in Miami, where he played for Columbus High School.
Both the Magic and Heat were playoff teams this season, and both were bounced in the first round. Orlando is on the come up, while Miami has seen back-to-back first-round exits after making two straight appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals, which included an NBA Finals trip in 2023.
Richardson would help bolster either franchise -- maybe as an asset off the bench in his first couple of seasons or so before growing into an impactful starter.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is set for June 25.
Don't miss any of the latest on Jase Richardson when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.