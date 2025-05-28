Clock Ticking for a Jase Richardson Draft Withdrawal
Michigan State Spartans star freshman guard Jase Richardson is currently going through the draft process for the 2025 NBA Draft, taking place on Wednesday, June 25. With some surprising recent developments, there is a chance that Richardson will forego the draft and return to East Lansing.
Over the past two days, a pair of the top 2025 draft picks have announced that they are withdrawing their names from this year's draft and will return to play college basketball for another year.
On Wednesday morning, Auburn Tigers freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford announced that he is returning to play for head coach Bruce Pearl and the Tigers after spending the past few months in the draft process, competing in the NBA Draft Combine two weeks ago.
Pettiford was mocked to be a first-round selection, being picked in the low to mid-20s. He elected to bet on himself, going back to school in hopes of boosting his draft status even higher.
Michigan transfer forward Yaxel Lendeborg did the same thing on Tuesday. He was mocked even higher than Pettiford and still decided to withdraw his name from the draft, heading to Ann Arbor for the upcoming season.
Could the same thing happen for Richardson?
Richardson is definitely the highest projected draft selection amongst the other two players mentioned above, but if the price is right, why couldn't the Spartans find a way to keep one of their bigger stars of recent years?
It seems that programs are ponying up the NIL cash to keep their top players from entering the NBA prematurely. Pettiford and Lendeborg likely got big money bags to stay with their respective collegiate programs instead of making very similar money as first-round draft picks.
Richardson is likely going to make much more than what the Spartans would offer, and he is not going to waste an opportunity to be a top pick. A lot can change in one year, and Richardson's draft stock could certainly rise, but could also fall if he were to stay and have a subpar sophomore season.
It is very unlikely, but based on what fellow draft prospects have decided, Richardson may give the decision to return a second thought. Spartan fans would be thrilled, and the Spartans' roster would improve exponentially.
The deadline for players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft and retain college eligibility is midnight.
