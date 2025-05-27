REPORT: MSU's Richardson Mocked to Upstart Eastern Conference Team
It is looking more and more likely that Michigan State guard Jase Richardson will stay in the 2025 NBA Draft and not return to East Lansing.
Richardson helped lead the Spartans to an Elite Eight appearance, playing excellent basketball off the bench and as a starter. His size makes him a slightly polarizing prospect, but his abilities are undeniable.
Richardson has been projected anywhere from the top 10 to the end of the first round in many mocks. There are several teams he fits with, and we will see where he lands next month.
One recent mock draft from CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone had Richardson going to the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 19 overall pick.
On Richardson to Brooklyn, Boone wrote:
“Richardson's range in this draft is a bit wider than expected after measuring well short of his listed 6-3 at the combine. But he's not a prospect I'd overthink. He makes up for it with a long reach and a projectable offensive game that was among the more efficient last season among freshmen.”
The Nets have struggled in recent years, so adding a scoring guard like Richardson would give them a boost. They finished 26-56 in 2025 and ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference.
Richardson is a unique player. He is only 6 feet tall and weighs 178 pounds, making him one of the smaller guards in the class.
However, he can shoot the lights out and has a good enough handle to get to the rim, so there should not be many questions about his offensive game. He held his own defensively last season, but it will be different dealing with the guards at the NBA level.
Richardson plays with an elite level of composure. He rarely gets sped up and does not make many mistakes with the ball in his hands.
The Nets have a few scoring guards on the roster, like Cam Thomas and D’Angelo Russell, but Richardson would give them another versatile option. Richardson could play either guard spot and can handle point duties if necessary.
MSU fans would like for Richardson to return for one more season, but that does not appear likely at this point. He will land somewhere in the first round, looking to continue the lineage of Spartans in the NBA.
