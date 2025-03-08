Latest NBA Mock Links Jase Richardson, Former Spartan
NBA Mock Draft season is in full swing.
It is still very early, but how the draft could end up and the who's who if it all is taking shape. For a prospect like Michigan State freshman Jase Richardson, the jury is still out. That being said, Bleacher Report continues to rate him as a first-round selection.
The most recent mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman has Richardson just outside the lottery at No. 13 to the Dallas Mavericks, a team undergoing an already infamous season. It would link Richardson with former Izzo standout and up-and-coming star, Max Christie.
"There is debate over what a best-case outcome looks like for Jase Richardson, who's 6'3" and hadn't demonstrated much playmaking through January," Wasserman wrote.
"And then he was inserted into the starting lineup in February and immediately put up 29 points against Oregon. He's continued to score efficiently by picking the right spots to attack with his dribble and pull-up.
"It's also becoming more evident that his role can mask some self-creation. Regardless, the idea of a valuable off-ball scorer and secondary ball-handler is gaining steam behind his shooting efficiency, finishing craft and ball-screen decision-making.
"For a player who is making 44.0 percent of his spot-up threes, 48.8 percent of his dribble jumpers and 73.5 percent of his layups, with 46 assists to 21 turnovers, accurate shotmaking and feel for the game could have teams valuing fit over upside."
In a previous mock from Wasserman, Richardson was slated to go No. 10 to the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spartans won the Big Ten conference title outright with a win against Iowa Thursday night, 91-84. In 33 minutes, Richardson scored 22 points to go with two assists and four rebounds.
The freshman guard, a former Top 40 recruit in the 2024 class, has seen his play grow exponentially throughout his debut season. In big spots, Richardson shows up and performs, and there is something to be said about a 19-year-old understanding the moment and performing as needed.
On a team with talent and depth just about everywhere (and experience), Richardson has found a way to stick out.
While he likely won't win Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the freshman all-conference team is sure to be very selective, his play in the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA tournaments could very well foster more whispers about his NBA potential.
At that point, it will be a question of should he stay or should he go.
