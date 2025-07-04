MSU's Richardson Answers Questions From Magic Fans
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson is just getting started with the Orlando Magic as he is getting his first impressions of the city, facilities and everything else the organization has to offer. He is ready to compete and win games for a budding franchise.
Magic team reporter Kendra Douglas sat down with the former Spartan for a one-on-one interview and to answer some questions that the Magic faithful asked him via social media. The first question was prompted towards Hall-of-Fame coach Tom Izzo and how he helped shape Richardson.
How did playing under a legendary coach like Tom Izzo shape him to be a one-and-done player?
"Coach Izzo, he's one of the toughest coaches in college basketball," Richardson said. "So, I felt like I learned a lot from him. Just a lot of wisdom, a lot of advice; anything he said, I was open ears. So, just learning from that, I learned how to defend a lot harder, watch film harder, and just all that stuff."
What's the first place that you would want to visit now that you're in the city of Orlando?
"Ooh, I love soccer," Richardson said. "So, probably end up going to one of the soccer games [Orlando FC], I've heard. So, I'll probably be making an appearance over there."
What current player in the league would they say their game resembles the most?
"For me, in my opinion, I would say Mike Conley," Richardson said. "You know, just at his size, he can defend, he can score, he can play make. So, I would say Mike Conley."
What's a couple of things that you want to say to the Magic community and how excited are you to see them and meet them?
"I'm super excited, I can't wait to work, and I'm here to win. That's all I'm going to say. We're here to win games."
Richardson will wear the No. 11 for Orlando this season and is projected to be the backup shooting guard off the bench for veteran Desmond Bane. He is eager for a strong start to his pro career as he gets going in NBA Summer League action, starting July 10.
