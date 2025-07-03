Draymond to Succeed Izzo? The Spartan Legend Teases the Idea
Most folks do not want to hear this, but Hall-of-Fame head coach Tom Izzo will not be the head coach of Michigan State basketball forever, and there will need to be a successor for the head coaching position. Spartan great Draymond Green may have just thrown his hat in the ring.
On Monday, Green took to Instagram, posting a montage of photos of what recent life events have taken place. A user commented on Green's post, posing the question, "Dray are you gonna take over when Izzo retires?"
Green responded to the commenter with a simple "yes."
This is certainly a theory that has been tossed around amongst Spartan fans in past years, but seeing tangible evidence that he is even remotely considering the role is worth mentioning.
This may be just a troll from Green, as MSU would likely consider experienced coaching candidates before him, and he took a complete opposite tone last year when he spoke about the possibility on "This Is Sparta MSU" with Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin.
"Michigan State is a part of me, it's in my identity, and I will always be a part of part of the program, but I'm just not sure I can coach Michigan State," Green said. "Chasing around high school kids, their parents thinking they're the best thing since sliced bread and trying to tell me what I should do for their kid. I know, for what you want for your kid, I know exactly what to do for your kid. And what you're telling me to do really don't make sense to me."
Imagine having one of the smartest and most successful players in recent history return to his alma mater to coach up the future generations of Spartans. Green would be a perfect candidate for the position, even without any coaching experience.
Some may consider Green a player-coach for many of the young players that have joined the Golden State Warriors over the past few seasons. He is a veteran with elite basketball IQ and has a strong foundation with the Spartan program, being a frequent visitor back to campus in the offseason.
Green is currently 35 years old and has played 13 seasons in the NBA, all with Golden State. He certainly still has a few years left in the tank, and so does Izzo. The timetable for this potential change would not happen or be considered until several years in the future.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Green potentially coaching MSU WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.