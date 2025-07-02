Why MSU's Jason Richardson Thinks Orlando is Perfect for Son
Former Michigan State star Jase Richardson was the lone Spartan to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, heading to play for the Orlando Magic this upcoming season. One of the closest people to the rookie guard has voiced his opinions on Orlando being "a great fit" for Richardson.
Richardson's father, Jason, is a Spartan legend and had a chance to weigh in on his son's selection to a team that he is quite familiar with. The elder Richardson spent a brief stint in Orlando after being traded by the Phoenix Suns and will now watch his son suit up in the same threads, 13 years later.
“My two years here were great,” Jason Richardson said, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. “The fanbase here is amazing. The front office is amazing. They’ve got a great atmosphere with the pride of being an Orlando Magic. So I’m just excited he gets the opportunity to experience that."
Jason Richardson is confident that Orlando was the perfect landing spot for the draftee. The franchise recently added a veteran shooting guard in Desmond Bane to help out with a budding group of young players that are making gradual noise in the Eastern Conference after making the playoffs last year.
“It’s a great fit for him,” Jason Richardson said. “This organization is a winning organization and they’ve got the team that’s winning right now. They made some new additions to the team to help them. He can fit in right away, especially with the way they play defensively, sharing the ball offensively, moving the ball. He couldn’t [be] in a better situation.”
The opportunity to be a starter in his rookie season is slim to none, but that does not mean that he will not be a pivotal role player coming off the bench. Jase Richardson will learn alongside a few veteran players while going through the early NBA years with multiple guys in their first two or three seasons.
Jason Richardson is beyond confident in his son's ability to play the game at the highest level. Coming off the bench can be a beneficial move for a rookie. In Jase Richardson's case, easing into his career with frequent touches without the pressure of carrying a franchise is going to help him a ton.
